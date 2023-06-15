United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 7,541 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $217.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $218.53. The company has a market capitalization of $300.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average of $201.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

