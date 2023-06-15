United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $78,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $255.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

