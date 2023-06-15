United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,512,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $322,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $277.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.72 and its 200-day moving average is $239.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $278.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.