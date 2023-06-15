United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $122.88 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $122,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.09 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

