United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $58.67 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $58,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

