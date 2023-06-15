United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $68.29 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $68,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

