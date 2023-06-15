United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,382 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 26,868 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Adobe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.93. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $491.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.