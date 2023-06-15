United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,222,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $452,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.