United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,222,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $452,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
