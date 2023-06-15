United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $62,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 97,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,162,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

