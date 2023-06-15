United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $69,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $253.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

