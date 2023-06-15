United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $70,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $374.76 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.44 and a 200-day moving average of $364.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

