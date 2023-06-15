United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $84,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,647,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,514 shares of company stock worth $814,108. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

