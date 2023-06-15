United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,786 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $182,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $46.88 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

