United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 13,472 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $98,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.31 and its 200 day moving average is $180.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

