United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 13,835 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $64,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.87.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

