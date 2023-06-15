United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 19,762 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,762 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $59,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.