United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 198,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $120,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.87.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

