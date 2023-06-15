United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 21,337 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 21,337 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $60,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

