United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,064 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $211,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.