United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 76,949 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,017,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,949 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $107,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

