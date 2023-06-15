United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,730 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $75,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,240,000 after purchasing an additional 664,440 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.05 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

