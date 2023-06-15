United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 710,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 685,258 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $83,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.04. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.