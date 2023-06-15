UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Reduced by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $460.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $428.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

