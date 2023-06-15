UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $560.00 Price Target at SVB Securities

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Securities from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $596.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $460.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $491.90 and its 200 day moving average is $495.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

