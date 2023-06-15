UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Lowered to $580.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $596.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $460.11 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.90 and a 200 day moving average of $495.60. The firm has a market cap of $428.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.