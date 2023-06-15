VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.35

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.35 and last traded at $152.79, with a volume of 1231672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.18.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

