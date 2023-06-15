Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.65

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.65 and last traded at $105.64, with a volume of 4239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.74.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,336,000.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.