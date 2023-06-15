Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $111.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

