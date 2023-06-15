Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.36

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 136327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

