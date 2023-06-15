Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.83

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.83 and last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 628889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after acquiring an additional 235,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

