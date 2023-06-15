Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Increased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $241.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day moving average is $243.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

