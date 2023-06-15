Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $198.67

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.67 and last traded at $198.67, with a volume of 7058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.32.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,806,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.