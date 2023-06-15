Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $437.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $438.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

