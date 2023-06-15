Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $371,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 429,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

