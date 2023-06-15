Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 582,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 481,118 shares.The stock last traded at $68.46 and had previously closed at $67.94.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

