Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 582,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 481,118 shares.The stock last traded at $68.46 and had previously closed at $67.94.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (VONV)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.