Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $782,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.