Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $156,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,531,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

