Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.0% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,426,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $403.44. The company has a market capitalization of $305.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

