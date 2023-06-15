Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $217.60

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.60 and last traded at $217.27, with a volume of 656034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average is $201.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

