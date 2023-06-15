Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

