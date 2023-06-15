Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $156.91 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $157.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $422.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

