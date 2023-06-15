Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $162.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.