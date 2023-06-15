Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,614 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $403.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.43 and a 200-day moving average of $371.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

