Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

