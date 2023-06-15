Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

