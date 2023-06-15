Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning Price Performance

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

Get Rating

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

