Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 0.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.6 %

BA stock opened at $216.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.32. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

