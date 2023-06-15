Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $66,337,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.47.

Insider Activity

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $374.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

