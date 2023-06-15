Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $107.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.