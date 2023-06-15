Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,501,000 after buying an additional 566,678 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,180,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,768,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

